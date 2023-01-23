Won’t allow J&K land to be given to outsiders: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 23: The president of Apni Party, Syed Altaf Bukhari today said that his party won’t allow an inch of Jammu and Kashmir’s land to be provided to outsiders.

Addressing a press conference, Bukhari, said the drive to retrieve state and Kahcharai land from the land grabbers must exclude poor people.

“Those who have grabbed a huge chunk of land can be dealt with strictly, but those who belong to the downtrodden section of the society must be excluded from the drive,” he said.

He said that state land encroached from 100 to 150 years cannot be taken back with a single stroke of pen. He however appealed to Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha to intervene into the matter with a maximum humanitarian approach to deal with the situation.

Bukhari said the Government has started to retrieve state land from encroachers and grabbers but the drive seems a deliberate attempt to make people suffer badly. “The ongoing state land eviction drive seems to make people suffer badly and harass them in the name of land laws. An impressing is being made that government is coming up with bulldozers to demolish the properties of common man”, Bukhari said.

While hitting hard to bureaucracy, Bukhari said, “our own bureaucrats try to be more loyal than king. But I want to make it clear today that it is not your right to harass common man. It is intolerable for us. We cannot hesitate even to name those officials involved in harassing common man if anti-people behavior not stopped forthwith”, he said.

Bukhari said that his party whose core aim is to safeguard the interests of people of J&K, always raised voice on genuine issues since its inception. “Be it Article 370, 35(A), domicile, employment, land etc we always remained at the forefront to protect the identity of our people. We will never allow injustice to happen with our people”, he said.

“If any person has 100 kanals of land in possession and he used only 5 kanals for establishment of hotel or some other structure, so he or she should hand over the rest of the land or property to authorities genuinely. If government will provide the retrieved land to unemployed youth or establish an industries there, it will surely curb the rising unemployment in J&K”, he continued.

Responding to the query, he said that he believes that Kuka Parrey, father of Imtiyaz Parrey, who recently joined the Apni Party, was better than other politicians.

“Whatever Kuka Parrey did, he did at the face value and other politicians did the same behind the curtains, so Kuka Parrey was better than those politicians,” he said.

About Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bukhari said that he has not been invited to the Yatra.