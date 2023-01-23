Samba XI lifts Suresh Memorial trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 23: Team Samba XI lifted Late Suresh Singh Memorial T20 Cricket tournament season-6 by defeating BHDCC in the finals, played here today.

In the final clash of the tournament, Samba XI won the toss and decided to bat first and scored 156 runs losing all wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, chasing a good target of 157 runs to lift the final trophy, the batsmen of Baba Hasal Dev Ji Cricket Club (BHDCC) couldn’t chase the set target and bundled out at 134 runs, thus Samba XI won the match by 22 runs and emerged victorious in the finals.

For his brilliant performance, Shashi Chib was declared as man of the match, while Akhil Slathia was declared player of the tournament.

Dr Harmesh Singh general secretary PDP, Jatinder Singh Makhnu Sarpanch, Shekhar Slathia genereal secretary SAKRS, Ashish Singh MD Horizon Group, Susheel Singh, Virpratap Singh and Uttkansh Singh Naib Sarpanch were present during the event.