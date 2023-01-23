2nd Nat’l Skysnow Championship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 23: The 2nd National Skysnow Championship was held here amid snowfall at Gulmarg, here today.

Athletes across the UT participated in the event, which was flagged off by Station House Officer Tangmarg, Shanawaaz Khan. The event was organised by J&K Skyrunning Association under the aegis of Skyrunning Association of India.

Malik Waseem Ahmad, Deputy Director (Recreation) Tourism Department Kashmir was chief guest on the occasion and Dr Irfan-Ul-Rehman, Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg was guest of honour on the valedictory function held at Tourism Complex Gulmarg.

The 13 kilometres high altitude snow run was attempted by 63 participants ranging from veterans to masters.

The participants included Sahil Bashir, a distinctive athlete recently invited to an international event held at Dubai and Arif Ahmad 1st position holder in the recently conducted 4th National Skyrunning Championship held at Srinagar.

The guests lauded the participants for participating in the event amid bone chilling cold. They had all praises for organisers for organising winter active efforts in perfect discipline. Both the guests promised for every possible help in promoting the sport in Kashmir and also invited the organisers on ‘National Tourism Day’ to be held on January 25.

Dr Anwar Hussain Nagoo, president Foreshore Athletes and Basharat Ahmad Wani secretary JK Skyrunning Association were present on the occasion and gave the detailed information about Skyrunning and its development in Kashmir.

The vote of thanks was presented by Mir Arshid, organising secretary foreshore athletes.