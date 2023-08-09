Won’t Allow Article 370 Back, Neither Spare Those Who Threaten Kashmiri Pandits, Says Smriti Irani In LS

NEW DELHI, Aug 9: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that Article 370 will not be reinstated in Jammu and Kashmir nor will those who threaten Kashmiri Pandits with “Ralib Galib Chalib” be spared.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence dabate, she said, “…It was mentioned in the House today that he (Rahul Gandhi) undertook a Yatra and gave assurance that they will reinstate Article 370 if it is up to them…I would like to tell the person who has run away from the House that neither will Article 370 be reinstated in the country nor will those who threaten Kashmiri Pandits with “Ralib Galib Chalib” be spared.”

She also attacked the Opposition saying that the I.N.D.I.A alliance is not India, for India is not corrupt.

“You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty… today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British – Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India…,” she said.