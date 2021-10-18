Won’t allow anyone to fiddle with syncretism of J&K: Nasir

*Women wing functionaries from PDP join NC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 18: The J&K National Conference today asserted that it will not allow anyone to destroy the syncretism ethos of Jammu and Kashmir, saying NC‘s secular commitments have withstood tests of time for decades.

This was stated by the Party Provincial president, Nasir Aslam Wani addressing a meeting of party’s district, provincial and YNC functionaries at Party headquarters, Srinagar. The event was marked with a two-minute silence in memory of those civilians including non-locals killed in Kashmir over the past few days.

On the occasion, number of educated youth from Amira Kadal Constituency, including Women’s Wing District president of PDP Syeda Gulshan joined the party fold in presence of Provincial president. The new entrants were felicitated by the party functionaries on the occasion. Nasir, while felicitating the new entrants hoped that their joining the party fold will benefit the party and further strengthen it at grass-root level.

Among others Central Zone president Ali Mohd Dar, Party’s provincial vice president Mohd Syed Akhoon, spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, YNC Provincial president Salman Ali Sagar, Provincial Women’s wing president Sabiya Qadri, Dr Sameer Koul, Minority wing organizer JS Azad, Additional Spokesperson Ifra Jan and Shabir Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Nasir said that the incidents of target killings are alien to the cultural ethos of Kashmir and that Kashmiri have always shown detestation for such ghastly acts. He said such acts of barbarism are aimed to drive a wedge between different sections of society in Kashmir but the unity and the widespread condemnation of such wanton acts of bloodshed have brought home to such forces that Kashmiris stand united against such inhuman killings. No religions permit such violence, he said, adding that people responsible for such acts of bloodshed have no religion.

“We in the National Conference have been striving towards building an inclusive identity of JK on the principles of inclusion, equality and justice. Our party ideology is emblematic of JK’s plural ethos and century’s old syncretism. We don’t different in our efforts while pulling out people from poverty, morass and illiteracy. Our party ideology exhibits best of the pluralistic traditions of J&K,” Nasir added.