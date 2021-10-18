Union MoS concludes two day Reasi tour

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 18: Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba concluded his two day tour to district Reasi as a part of Central Government’s public outreach programme today.

Bhagwanth Khuba interacted with District Officers Reasi and inquired about the achievement status report of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and initiatives going on in the district.

The minister visited District Hospital Reasi where he launched plastic waste collection/segregation disposal programme in all Health Institutions of the district. Shri Khuba also inspected the Oxygen Generation Plant at District Hospital.

At the material recovery facility center, various methods of the source segregation as well as secondary segregation of waste were demonstrated by Municipality workers, the Minister appreciated the sanitation workers for their tireless efforts in keeping the district clean and urged upon them to continue their efforts in this regard.

In his address, Bhagwanth Khuba said that the Central Government is committed to ensure transparency and accountability in its functioning that are necessary for a democratic and participative governance, as they help in building trust and improve the real impact of schemes.

He impressed upon formulation of a policy for minimising the documentation process for availing the benefits of various welfare schemes in a hassle free manner.

He also advised general masses and student community to avail the benefits of various Scholarship Schemes launched by governments for SC, ST ,OBC, and Minority students.

Later, the Minister visited Zorawar Singh Stadium Reasi where Eat Right / Sahi poshan programme was organised. He also flagged-off Cycle Rally to generate awareness. A meeting was held where union minister met several deputations and listened to their grievances.