Women, Youths Can Rid Country Of Evils Of Nepotism, Corruption: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said nepotism, dynasticism and corruption in politics impeded India’s development after independence and called on people, especially women and the youth, to end these “evils”.

Speaking at a function to celebrate the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Modi said the twin evils of nepotism and dynasticism started dominating India’s democracy after independence.

“Netaji had said that if we want to make India great, the foundation of political democracy and democratic society should be strong. But unfortunately, after independence, his idea came under severe attack,” the prime minister said.

Modi said Netaji understood very well the challenges facing the country and warned everyone about them.

“After independence, evils like nepotism and dynasticism started dominating India’s democracy. This has also been a major reason why India could not develop at the pace it should have,” Modi said.

He said India’s youth and women power can free the country’s politics from the evils of nepotism and corruption.

“We will have to show courage to end these evils through politics and defeat them,” the prime minister said.

The birth anniversary of Netaji Bose is celebrated as Parakram Diwas.

Modi also launched ‘Bharat Parv’, which will be held till January 31, to showcase the country’s rich diversity with Republic Day tableaux and cultural exhibits featuring efforts of 26 ministries and departments, highlighting citizen-centric initiatives, vocal for local, diverse tourist attractions, among others.

It will take place at the Ramlila Maidan and the Madhav Das Park in front of the Red Fort.

The programme this year will be a multifaceted celebration seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions.

The visitors will get an opportunity to engage with an immersive experience through exhibitions of archives, showcasing rare photographs and documents that chronicle the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj. (Agencies)