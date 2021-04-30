Women Help Desk inaugurated in Batote

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Apr 30: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban PD Nitya inaugurated a Women Help Desk in presence of SHO Batote Inspector Ranjit Singh Rao today.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Meenakshi Mamolia is Incharge of this Help Desk and this is one of the six Women Help Desks in the district where the complaints of all women victims will be listened patiently and enquired into by women staff expeditiously.

SSP PD Nitya said all six Women Help Desks have been opened in Ramban district.

She informed that soon a Helpline Mobile Number will be issued and the arrangement will be made so that women could register their complaints online or through social media.