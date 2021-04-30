15 shops gutted at Charan Paduka

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Apr 30: At least 15 shops were gutted in a major fire incident at Charan Paduka on the track leading to the shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi this evening in Katra area of district Reasi.

Official sources said that the fire apparently was caused by an electric short circuit, which burnt down and destroyed about fifteen shops at Shambu Market near Charan Paduka on the track leading to Bhawan.

The fire started in the evening from one of the shops and then it engulfed at least 15 shops on the track, mostly dealing in Bhaint items. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and an operation was launched to douse the flames. The locals of the area also reached the spot and helped in dousing the fire.

The loss of property was being assessed as the owners were not there at the shops due to lock down. The police has taken cognizance of the matter.