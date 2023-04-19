Women empowerment key to development: Rekha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Several women joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a function in Belicharana, Gandhi Nagar Mandal of Bahu constituency, here, today, saying they were driven by the decision of the Modi Government to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370.

A large number of women from various parts of society joined the party in presence of its district president, Jammu South, Rekha Mahajan, at a programme organized by the BJP Mahila Morcha of the district.

District vice president and Mandal Prabhari, Narinder Gupta, Mandal president, Bharat Bhushan, Mandal general secretary, Suraj Rana, Mahila Morcha, district president, Divya Jain, Rishul Langeh, Mahila Morcha Mandal president, Ritika Dhiman, Meetu Sharma, Susheela, Amrica Devi and other prominent were present.

Rekha Mahajan welcomed them saying “The BJP has constantly acted as a family that respects everybody and cares for everyone”. She said the party has always opened its arms for those who want to serve the nation and society unconditionally. Rekha, while greeting the new entrants, claimed that a large number of women are coming forward to join the BJP and strengthen the hands of Narendra Modi due to the public-friendly decisions taken by him.

Rekha added that BJP has always championed the cause of women and fought for their empowerment and stressed the greater role of women in society. She said that BJP is the only political party that has given representation to women in every field and stands for their true empowerment. She said that this is very clear from the decisive steps taken by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government at the Centre.

Rekha threw light on the dedicated role of women in society. She said that BJP is an organization where women have equal rights and respect as they play a major role and have a sizeable quantity, unlike other political organizations.

Rekha stressing that empowerment of women is necessary for speedy development of 21st century India, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Saturday said that making the lives of women easier and providing them growth opportunities are among the top priorities of his Government, she added.