Woman among 5 die of COVID in Jammu, 174 test positive

One casualty, 134 new cases in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Dec 22: Five persons including a woman and an accident victim were among five persons who died of COVID-19 in Jammu region while 174 persons tested positive for virus and 111 others recovered today.

A 45-year-old man hailing from village Chan Kanthi in Reasi district, who was seriously injured in an accident, died in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today. He tested positive for pathogen during the treatment.

An 80-year-old man from Bhalwal in Jammu district died of co-morbidities and Coronavirus in the GMC Jammu, Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said.

A 60-year-old man from Naseeb Nagar Jammu died in Narayana Hospital Katra. He was positive for the virus and was suffering from hypertension.

A 78-year-old man from Vijaypur in Samba district died of multiple ailments and COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu while 58-year-old woman from Shangroo Banjoi in Doda district succumbed to the virus in GMC Doda.

With five deaths today, the Corona toll in Jammu region has gone up to 681 including the highest 346 in Jammu district followed by 61 Doda, 57 Udhampur, 54 Rajouri, 48 Kathua, 37 Samba, 22 Poonch, 21 each Kishtwar and Ramban and 14 in Reasi district.

Among 174 persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu region, 99 belonged to Jammu district, 16 Reasi, 14 each Udhampur and Samba, 10 Rajouri, seven Kathua, six each Doda and Kishtwar and two in Poonch district. Ramban district didn’t report any Corona positive case today.

Of 111 persons, who recovered from the virus, 31 hailed from Udhampur, 28 Jammu, 17 Kishtwar, 13 Kathua, 12 Doda and 10 in Rajouri district.

Samba, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts didn’t report any Corona positive cases today.

Jammu district now has 48868 Corona cases including 1804 active while there have been 46383 recoveries and 681 casualties.

Meanwhile, one person died of COVID-19 in Kashmir today taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 1850 while 134 tested positive in Valley.

A 65 year old man from Kupwara died of COVID-19 today. He was admitted to hospital and succumbed today.

With these deaths, the total fatality count in J&K reached 1850-1169 in the Valley.

Srinagar district with 443 deaths topped the list followed by Baramulla 170, Budgam 106, Kupwara 89, Pulwama 88, Anantnag 82, Bandipora 58, Kulgam 53, Ganderbal 43, Shopian 37.

Seven minors and three soldiers were among 134 people who tested positive from Kashmir today taking the number of infections in J&K to 118803.

Srinagar reported 65 cases, Baramulla 14, Budgam 21, Kupwara 2, Pulwama 12, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 7, Ganderbal 4, Kulgam 4 and Shopian one fresh cases.

With fresh cases, Srinagar has 24816 positive cases with 679 active, 23694 recovered, 443 deaths; Baramulla has 7866 positive cases with 162 active, 7534 recovered, 170 deaths; Pulwama reported 5440 positive cases with 184 active cases, 5168 recovered, 88 deaths; Kulgam has 2644 positive cases with 67 active, 2524 recoveries and 53 deaths; Shopian has 2462 positive cases with 88 active, 2337 recovered and 37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4748 positive cases with 121 active, 4545 recovered, 82 deaths; Budgam has 7454 positive cases with 185 active and 7163 recovered, 106 deaths; Kupwara has 5457 positive cases with 147 active, 5221 recovered, 89 deaths; Bandipora has 4617 positive cases with 98 active, 4461 recovered, 58 deaths and Ganderbal has 4431 positive cases with 111 active cases, 4277recoveries and 43 deaths.

Moreover, 281 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including and 170 from Kashmir division.