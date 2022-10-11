Wolves sign sponsorship agreement with W88

Recently, Wolves officially signed a cooperation contract with W88. This big brand will be the sponsoring partner for the club. W88 helps Wolves get a position in the hearts of Asian football fans.

Wolverhampton Wanderers has signed a 2-year sponsorship contract with W88 company, this is the record contract of the newly promoted club in the Premier League.

Although not disclosing the details of the contract value, the Wolves club leader described it as the largest contract in the club’s history. This contract comes as Wolves have been promoted to the Premier League for the first time in six years and they have just ended their contract with The Money Shop.

Wolves CEO Laurie Dalrymple said: “The partnership is so close that W88 allowed us to use the logo in black and gray to match our yellow jersey. Instead of the usual blue color of the brand, we are very grateful for that. This is certainly the biggest signing in the club’s history and we are looking forward to working together over the next two seasons.”

Hilly Ehrlich, W88’s business development manager added: “This partnership will be an important step forward for us to expand our brand globally. We look forward to working with the club to attract the support of football fans in general and Wolves fans in particular, across the UK and around the world.”

Wolvehampton Wanderers commonly known as “Wolves” is an English professional football club. This is a long-standing team founded in 1877. The team represents the city of Wolverhampton, in the West Midlands region of England. This club will compete in the Premier league next season.