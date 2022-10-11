The Warmth of Winter: Add Comforters and Dohars to Your Shopping List This Season!

Winter can mean many things in India, from frozen lakes and rivers in the North to the pleasant sea and cool sunlight in the South. From dry gusts of soft breeze in the west to the misty hills of the east. Winter brings with it a certain harshness and a universal need for warmth. How often have you curled up in a quilt at night, waiting for your feet to regain feeling? How often have you wished to stay in bed in the morning, refusing to leave the soft, warm blanket?

Well, it is that time of the year again, and we are here to add a few winter memories to your album with two of the most sought-after bedspreads in the market right now, Dohars and Comforters. These two should be high on your list if you are about to go shopping for the season. To make matters better, they also make great gifts as winter is a season of festivals and holidays, and there are many beautiful comforters and dohars available in the market. So let us look at what they are and how you can select the one for your needs.

What is a Dohar?

A dohar is a light blanket often made from three layers of cotton muslin. It is basically an Indian equivalent of a quilt. Out of the three layers, the top and bottom are composed of various pieces of stitched-together fabric and a layer of stuffing material, usually cotton or wool. Together, these patches’ brilliant colours and varied patterns create a stunning ensemble. Dohars can be purchased online, but some families choose to sew them at home to mark important events. As a result, Dohars with beautiful hand-block prints is quite popular in India.

Using a Dohar has the following advantages:

A dohar or AC blanket makes the perfect throw if you live somewhere with a lighter winter.

If you use an AC throughout the year, all you need for cosy nighttime warmth is a soft throw.

Dohars are simpler to maintain because they are often reversible, allowing you to have two designs for the price of one.

A dohar is light as a feather and keeps you warm.

They are ideal for winters and summers in India.

Before purchasing a dohar online, you should be aware of some factors while researching. The following is a list of some important considerations:

Carefully read the product description section before purchasing a dohar online. It is a must since it provides all the necessary details on the dohar, the fibres used, and the cotton content.

A range of sizes is available for dohars. The dimensions of a single dohar are typically 150 x 224 cm, which is apt for a single person. Double dohars are 224 x 254 cm and should have no trouble fitting two people.

Dohars’ colour significantly impacts your bedroom’s design and atmosphere from an aesthetic standpoint.

What is a Comforter?

Traditionally, a comforter is a type of bed linen consisting of two pieces of fabric sewed together with an insulating filling. Wool, polyester, down feathers, or padding made of silk or cotton are acceptable fillers for a comforter. Comforters should be used with a sheet set to be warm and cosy all night. How warm you want to be when sleeping determines which comforter you choose. A lightweight cotton comforter will be a decent choice if you live somewhere warm. In contrast, a down feather comforter would be appropriate if you live somewhere chilly.

The primary bed sheet is frequently covered with a bed comforter, which occasionally has its cover with buttons, a zip, or a tie. If you want to purchase comforters online, choose those with a complete comforter set because it offers many advantages. Two pillow shams and a comforter are often included in a comforter set. The deluxe versions come with a bed skirt, additional ornamental shams, and numerous throw pillows. A comforter set is distinct from a bed-in-a-bag. Fitted sheets, pillowcases, a comforter cover, and occasionally a bed skirt are included.

Conclusion: Which One to Choose?

When comparing dohar and comforters online, bear the following in mind. Dohar and comforters entail sewing two sheets together and adding extra material to the bedding to increase warmth. Dohars are also marketed in sets, like comforters, which come with matching pillowcases and bedsheets and can be purchased separately or as part of a bed in a bag (including pillow covers and matching bedsheets). A dohar and a comforter can both be put over a bedsheet and then quickly tucked in at night. You may wash the majority of dohars and comforters by hand or in a washing machine. However, depending on the thickness of your comforter, it can need a special cycle and take a while to dry in damp or gloomy weather. When shopping for a dohar or comforter online, remember that both are available in single, double, and children’s bed sizes.

In contrast to a comforter, a dohar has much lighter insulation and is typically filled with cotton or flannel. A dohar will take up far less space in your backpack than a comforter if you are a frequent traveller and like to bring your bedding. The same holds true for storage space if you intend to conceal it throughout the day or for an entire season. A dohar will give your bedroom a streamlined appearance, while a comforter will make it appear quite cosy if you decide to put them on your bed.

