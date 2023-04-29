Within one month Jammu will get rid of polythene menace: Mayor

‘Campaign heading to right direction’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: Maintaining that determination coupled with clarity in concept followed by a strong decision takes one to success, Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today said until there is no alternative, the solution for a problem can’t be reached.

The Mayor was addressing students of Government College for Women, Parade Ground Jammu.”The awareness via ongoing anti-polythene campaign is the first phase in this mission of polythene free Jammu and the next phase will be awareness with enforcement which will include a walk from Parade Ground to Hari Singh Park in which students from universities, colleges, office bearers of Chamber of Commerce and Industry other organisations will participate,” he said.

Sharma informed that the next phase will be a convention involving DDC and BDC members and chairpersons, Municipal councillors, representatives from colleges, schools etc and within a month Jammu shall be made polythene bags and plastic free place.

“We are getting good response in this campaign from student community and their institutions and all want new establishment without polythene for better environment, better health and better earth for Jammuites,” the Mayor maintained.

He said “Soon we will get rid of the menace of polythene within a month as the movement is moving in proper direction and will culminate in a remarkable accomplishment,”.

The awareness cum interaction programme was organised by NSS units of Government College for Women Parade Ground, Jammu in collaboration with Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on ‘Ban on Polythene’ under the guidance of Principal of the College, Dr. S.P Sarswat.

The Mayor was chief guest and Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria was guest of honour.

In the programme, students of the College participated in symposium on ‘Ban on Polythene’.

They shared their views regarding the plastic menace, Ameesha Rajput and Niharika Sharma jointly shared third prize, Deepshikha Sudan got second prize and Sugandha Gupta got the 1st prize.

Deputy Mayor spoke about the various initiatives taken by JMC in meeting the challenges posed by the widespread use of single use plastic in Jammu.

The proceedings of the programme were carried out by NSS volunteer, Tavleen Kour.

Dr. Gurpreet Kour, NSS Programme Officer of the College presented a vote of thanks.