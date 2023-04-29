Chairperson NCW visits Kupwara, takes review of women-friendly schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, Apr 28: Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW) GoI, Rekha Sharma today visited frontier district Kupwara to review the empowerment of women and women friendly schemes in the district.

On reaching Kupwara, the Chairperson paid a visit to SAKHI One Stop Centre at Geerhati in Zangli area of Kupwara district and inspected the office and other facilities of the centre and took stock of legal support, emergency Response & Rescue Service, assistance to women and social counseling being provided to women. She also interacted with domestic violence affected women and specially-abled persons.

Chairperson also inspected the stalls set up by ICDS.

The Chairperson was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode. Sagar Dattatray; SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas; SP Handwara, Sheema Nabi Qasba; MD Mission Shakti, Harvinder Kour and Senior Research officer National Commission for Women, Ashutosh Pandey.

Later, the Chairperson convened a meeting of the concerned officers at the Mini Meeting Hall of the DC office Complex.

The Chairperson NCW took detailed review of various schemes related to empowerment of women.

Addressing the meeting the Chairperson asked women to come forward to take benefit of women friendly schemes of Government of India.

She emphasized that women have to lead from the front in every sphere of life.

The Chairperson complimented the District Administration Kupwara for showing good progress in empowerment of women.

She assured Deputy Commissioner Kupwara regarding all possible support from the National Commission for Women.

The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara in his welcome address thanked the Chairperson evaluating benefits being provided for betterment of women in Kupwara district. He also thanked the Chairperson for giving valuable suggestions in justice delivery and service delivery mechanism.

Earlier, District Social Welfare Officer Kupwara, Hidaitullah Mir gave a detailed overview of different achievements under women welfare schemes through a powerpoint presentation.

Review meeting was attended by SSP Kupwara, SP Handwara, all CDPOs, members of child welfare committees and Juvenile justice board, District Mission Coordinator, Mission Shakti, Kupwara, Social Workers of Special Cell for Women and other concerned.