With Their Talent, Intellect And Skill, Young Women Are Gaining Prominence In Agricultural Science & Technology: LG Sinha

LG Manoj Sinha Addresses The 8th Convocation Ceremony Of SKUAST Jammu

Congratulates graduating students, teachers, staff, researchers and innovators for contributing in building SKUAST into a centre of excellence for Agricultural Science & Technology

The number of degrees and awards to our proud daughters is heartening. They are the role models for young generation and have set an example by hard work in pursuit of excellence: LG

LG calls upon educational institutions to take innovative approach to minimize the input cost for farmers and maximise output with efficient growing techniques and technological support

A huge opportunity awaits India in Agri Innovation, Agri Technology and Processed Food and institutions like SKUAST will play a major role in creating cutting-edge technology and new methods to revolutionise the food processing sector: LG

Jammu Kashmir is building a modern and sustainable agriculture & allied industry through Holistic Agriculture Development Programme: LG Sinha

Due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility, the landing was not possible in Jammu. Therefore, the Hon’ble Vice President was not able to attend the convocation: Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu

590 students including 347 female students were awarded degrees; female students bagged 10 gold medals out of 11

JAMMU, Jan 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the 8th Convocation Ceremony of SKUAST Jammu at Baba Jitto Auditorium, today.

A total of 590 students including 347 female students were awarded degrees in various subjects.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated the graduating students, teachers and staff of the SKUAST Jammu and all those researchers, innovators, who are contributing in building the University into a centre of excellence for Agricultural Science and Technology.

He conferred medals to the meritorious students and extended his felicitations to the women students for their excellent academic performance across the subjects and securing 10 Gold Medals out of total 11.

With their talent, intellect and skill, young women are gaining prominence in Agricultural Science and Technology. The number of degrees and awards to our proud daughters is heartening. They are the role models for young generation and have set an example by hard work in pursuit of excellence, he said.

“Our daughters constitute the core and strength of innovation ecosystem. It is a matter of pride and there is a need for scaling up the presence of woman scientists and tech entrepreneurs at all levels to secure the progress of the nation,” the Lt Governor said.

Acknowledging the important contribution of women in agricultural development and allied sectors, the Lt Governor said, “Women have toiled hard as unsung heroes in the field since the start of agriculture thousand years ago. Now, their achievements in agricultural science and technology give us the hope and confidence that they will produce path-breaking discoveries and inventions in agriculture”.

At the convocation, the Lt Governor called upon agricultural universities and educational institutions to develop innovative agriculture technologies and enhance productive capabilities of the farmers.

As Jammu Kashmir leaps towards building a modern and sustainable agriculture and allied industry through Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), educational institutions will have to take innovative approach to minimize the input cost for farmers and maximise output with efficient growing techniques and technological support, he said.

“A huge opportunity awaits India in Agri Innovation, Agri Technology and Processed Food and institutions like SKUAST will play a major role in creating cutting-edge technology and new methods to revolutionise the food processing sector,” the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor assured every possible support to SKUAST Jammu from the UT Administration in terms of resources and extended his wishes for the university’s continued success in its endeavours towards shaping a brighter and prosperous future.

He further advised the SKUAST Jammu to work on a dedicated project with immense export potential like Tulip’s planting material that could address the agriculture & allied sector’s need of the country.

Dr. B.N. Tripathi, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu read out the university report and highlighted the academic, research and extension activities of the University.

Due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility, the landing was not possible in Jammu. Therefore, the Hon’ble Vice President of India was not able to attend the convocation, he said.

The Lt Governor also planted a tree sapling in the vicinity of the university.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Finance Department; Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Vice-Chancellors of various Universities, Heads of educational institutions, senior officials, students and faculty members of SKUAST were present.