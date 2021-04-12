With local talent pool, we will make self-sufficient J&K: Sinha

Lt Governor inaugurates CIIT in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: In order to promote invention, Innovation, and Incubation under the mentorship of industry pioneers and strengthen the ecosystem of entrepreneurship and skill development through Industry-Academia partnerships, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) at Government Polytechnic, Bikram Chowk established at a cost of Rs 181.56 crore.

Congratulating the officials of CIIIT Jammu and TATA technologies, the Lt Governor said that the promise that was made by him on December 7, last year, during the inauguration of CIIIT Baramulla for speedy completion of the Jammu centre, has been fulfilled.

“With the completion of this centre now, the youth of Jammu division will also get training as per the new technologies for upscaling of their skill sets. It has come at a time when the dynamics of industry requirements are changing rapidly due to continuous advancements being made in today’s global technological era”, he added.

Jammu, which is known as the city of temples, will now also be identified as the City of Institutions with the establishment of IIT, IIM, Central University, AIIMS, and other educational institutions. It is one of the unique places in the country which has so many top quality institutions, he continued.

The Lt Governor said that the pace with which human power and technology is changing, it is very difficult to put in words. According to a data, every month 10 innovations are happening in the world which changes the requirements of Market. Today, engineering graduates also have to upgrade their skill sets according to the need of Market, and it is very important in industrial sector of the post covid world.

All these changes the world is undergoing are possible because of the fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0). The ways of traditional manufacturing are moving towards digital transformation in which intelligent robots, Drone, Sensors, 3D printing, Artificial Intelligence play an important role. The basis of Industry 4.0 is cyber and physical production system, where real and virtual worlds are merged and work together, he continued.

The Lt Governor said that during 2019-20, an investment of Rs 28,36,661 crore was made in the Manufacturing sector and under campaigns of Make In India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is estimated that in the coming four years a total of 100 million new jobs would be created in the manufacturing sector alone which would amount to 25 % of the GDP share.

The new Industrial Scheme of Rs 28,400 crore approved by PM for J&K UT has been formulated with utmost attention to attract as many Industries as possible. This scheme will take industrial development to block-level in Jammu and Kashmir, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed that it is for the first time that any industrial incentive scheme of the Government of India is striving for balanced industrial development across the UT. Encouraging new investment, the new scheme will also strengthen the existing industries in Jammu and Kashmir and increase their capacity.

The Lt Governor said that CIIIT Jammu would offer 18 certified courses through its 9 competency centres in Innovation Design & Incubation; Product verification and Analysis; Product Lifecycle; Value Engineering and Benchmarking, Autonomous Connected Electrifies; Mechatronics & IOT; Digital Manufacturing, Manufacturing execution System; and Advance Manufacturing Engineering which are vital areas to produce design engineers, product engineers.

It will help to create a large talent pool that will not only get jobs in the automotive industry, aerospace industry, manufacturing industry, electronics, and oil & gas industry but could also start their own start-ups, he observed.

The Lt Governor congratulated the 292 students who are starting their training program from today in different courses and wished for their bright future.

Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary Skill Development gave an overview of the overall functioning of the department. He remarked that the department received ample funding in the last year to make strides in implementation of various projects and schemes.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, R.R Bhatnagar, Dr. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director IIT Jammu; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Anoo Malhotra, Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu; besides senior officials of Tata Technologies; officers of J&K UT administration and a large number of students were present during the inauguration.