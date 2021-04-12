DC inaugurates Online Legal Heir Certificate System

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Apr 12: The Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla inaugurated the Online Legal Heir Certificate System on pilot basis at DC office here today.

The portal and the application associated with the system have been developed by National Informatics Centre, Anantnag under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner.

District Informatics Officer, NIC, Jan Mubarak informed the Deputy Commissioner the “sahuliyatang.in” portal has been developed for applying for legal heir certificate through online mode before the concerned Tehsildar.

It was further given out the tehsildar will forward the application to the higher authorities as per laid down legal procedure in online mode only.

There is also provision of proper tracking system with dashboards at the disposal of the tehsildars, SDMs, ACR and the Deputy Commissioner besides the application “SAHULIYAT” has been been developed for the individual applicants.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said providing public services through online mode is the future of governance given its time saving and transparent nature.

He lauded the efforts of NIC and asked the concerned officers to make the process smooth and easy besides awaring general public about its procedure.

Calling the step a landmark one , Dr. Singla said the system will be gradually upgraded for other services as well.

The DC also inaugurated Covid Testing Management System which has been developed for updating the infection status of travellers who are tested at Lower Munda Testing centre.