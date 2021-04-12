Chief Justice launches drive

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: A plantation drive was organized today by High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority in association with Peepal Saves People Foundation Trust in the precinct of High Court of J&K at Jammu.

During the drive, Peepal saplings were planted in the rear lawns of the High Court Building at Jammu by Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur.

Similarly, Peepal saplings were planted in the front lawns of the High Court building at Jammu by Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Puneet Gupta. Congruous plantation is anticipated by all the remaining Judges of the High Court in future.

Later, Pritam Singh, founder president, Peepal Saves People Foundation Trust presented a certificate to Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K in recognition to his valued participation in the plantation drive.

Jawad Ahmed, Registrar General, Rajeev Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, Sanjay Parihar, Director, State Judicial Academy, Shahzad Azeem, Registrar Vigilance, M K Sharma, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Sham Lal Lalhal, Registrar Inspections, Sobha Ram Gandhi, Registrar Judicial, Masarat Roohi, Registrar Rules and other officers of the Registry were present on the occasion.