Wintry morning in Delhi, air quality ‘very poor’

NEW DELHI: The National Capital on Monday woke up to a misty wintry morning with shallow fog /haze ,while minimum temperature settled at 5.5 degrees C (Safdarjung Centre), which was three points below the season’s average, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

There was shallow fog with partly cloudy sky, the weatherman said, adding that the relative humidity at around 0830 hrs pegged at 91 per cent.

People across the city, especially living on streets, or working overnight in the open took to corners and were seen keeping themselves warm by make-shift bonfire arrangements, while many homeless took refuge in the night shelters made by the government.

Maximum temperature during the day is likely to hover around 22 degrees C, as per the MET official.

Meanwhile, air quality in the city deteriorated further, reeling under ‘very poor’ category as average Air Quality Index this morning witnessed a spike and was measured 323 at 1000 hrs.

According to the weatherman, temperature is likely to drop towards evening and night.

For Tuesday, the weatherman forecast moderate fog, mist in the morning.

Maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 22 degrees C , which was normal for the season. (AGENCY)