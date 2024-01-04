Winter Vacations In Jammu Schools Extended Up To Jan 6

JAMMU, Jan 4: The winter vacations in government and private recognized schools functioning in summer zones of Jammu division have been further extended till January 6, 2024 due to prevailing inclement weather conditions.

As per an order issued by the Director School Education, Jammu, The winter vacation, ordered vide this office order No. 1354-DSEJ of 2023 dated. 18-12-2023 is hereby extended upto 6th of January, 2024, in respect of all Government/Private recognized Schools, falling in Summer Zone of Jammu Division, in view of inclement weather conditions.

Any default on part of the Head of the Schools/ Teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under Rules.

