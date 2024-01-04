PM Modi To Attend Conference Of Police DGs/IGs On January 6-7

NEW DELHI, Jan 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on January 6-7, his office said on Thursday.

The three-day conference, being held from January 5 to 7 will discuss a wide range of policing and internal security issues, including cyber crime, technology in policing, counter terrorism challenges, left wing extremism, prison reforms, among others, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Another key agenda of the conference is deliberations on the road map for implementation of the new criminal laws, the statement said.

Further, the conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security like the challenges posed by new technologies such as AI, Deepfake etc. and ways to deal with them, it said.

The conference also provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which is also presented before the prime minister every year.

The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes, the statement said.

Best practices from States/UTs under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that states can learn from each other, it said.

Since 2014, the prime minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference.

Unlike the symbolic presence of prime ministers earlier, he sits through all major sessions of the conference, the statement said.

The prime minister not only listens patiently to all the inputs, but also encourages free and informal discussions so that new ideas can come up, it said.

Free flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch and dinner have also been planned in this year’s conference.

This will provide an opportunity to senior police officials to share their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country to the prime minister.

The prime minister has also encouraged the organisation of annual DGP conferences all across the country since 2014.

The conference was organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; IISER, Pune in 2019; at Police Headquarters, Lucknow in 2021; and at the National Agricultural Science Complex, PUSA, Delhi in 2023.

Continuing with this tradition, the conference is being organised in Jaipur this year.

The conference will be attended by the Union Home Minister, the National Security Advisor, MOS for Home Affairs, Cabinet Secretary, senior officials, DGP of States/UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations, among others. (Agencies)