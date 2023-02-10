Winter Games will boost sports, tourism; strengthen ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’: PM

‘J&K, Ladakh contributing a lot in nation’s development’

Khelo India will encourage players from rural areas, small cities

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are contributing a lot in development of the country and `Khelo India Winter Games’ have not only boosted sports and tourism there but also strengthened `Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ feeling.

In a message on the inauguration of ‘Khelo India Winter Games’ which were opened today in tourist resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir by Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs & Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Modi said it’s good to see that whether it is business, tourism, horticulture or sports; the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are playing a major role in development of the country.

“The Khelo India Winter Games have not only encouraged sports and tourism but has also strengthened the feeling of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat,” he said.

Saying that he was happy to learn from Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry about conduct of third edition of ‘Khelo India Winter Games’ in Gulmarg, the Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the players participating in ‘Snow and Ice’ based games in Jammu and Kashmir’s snow-bound and worth watching hills.

He said success in the sports has deep relations to any country’s progress and respect in the world.

“Youth energy is very important in progress of the nation which takes the country ahead in different sectors through hard work and dedication. In such a situation, ‘Khelo India’ campaign is a significant step to give an excellent platform to our young talented players especially drawn from rural areas and small cities,” Modi said.

Asserting that India is taking committed steps, at every stage, for encouraging players and providing them with latest sports facilities through holistic and vast approach, the Prime Minister said the country is continuously moving forward as world’s rising sports power.

Modi said sports play major role in developing personalities of youth and make them committed towards hundred percent dedication to the healthy competitions.

“Adhering to sportsmanship even after achieving the success and moving forward by learning lessons from defeat, is a significant lesson to be learnt from the sports,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister said he was confident that the contestants in ‘Khelo India Winter Games’ will play the games with hard work and devotion and open doors of unlimited opportunities for them besides making the country proud.

Modi extended best wishes to the players, coaches, organizers and sports lovers for the event.

The Khelo India Winters Games’ kicked off today with their inauguration by Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at snow-bound Gulmarg in the Kashmir valley. This is third edition of the games. More than 1500 athletes from all over the country are participating in 10 different disciplines of winter sports.