No NOCs for Government jobs

Some of the rules and regulations of the British era are still prevalent, but certainly irrelevant in today’s context. At the moment, the GoI has dispensed with outdated and cumbersome laws that serve more as a nuisance than a practical purpose. Jammu and Kashmir is also getting transformed, and the LG Administration is consistently chalking out plans to modify certain outdated laws. All these efforts are a big relief for the masses. Another aspect is that, at present, GoI has launched numerous self-financed employment schemes for educated youth so that the young generation should no longer look for Government jobs only but can excel much more with their talent under proper guidance and available loans. Given these loan schemes, anyone selected for a Government job had to get a NOC from the Deputy Director of Employment and DIC. This had become a big stumbling block, as once selected, the youth has to pay the loan amount in time to get the requisite NOCs, or else he is supposed to lose the job offer. As a result, the younger generation was hesitant to take out loans, and all of the promotional schemes were useless to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. After much deliberation with the Law Department, a solution has been found that, while still a bit cumbersome, allows the unit holder to surrender ownership and set up monthly payments to settle the loan amount from their salary. No doubt, it is a big, timely relief that will give impetus to the MSME schemes for unemployed youth. Our young ones are no doubt talented; a bit of guidance and financial help will burnish their existing expertise and confidence, and the result will be beneficial to all. The Administration is rightly focusing on the youth, and all these ways out will impel the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Administration and youth have to be in sync for desired results; dissonance is not required at all. One stumbling block has been removed, and it is now up to the youth to grab the opportunities available.