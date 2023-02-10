In performance based transfers, Govt reshuffles 16 IAS, JKAS officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered performance based transfers and posting of 16 IAS and JKAS officers and assigned additional charge of the departments to two other officers.

Official sources told the Excelsior that the reshuffle in the administration was carried out keeping in view performance of the Government officers.

They said Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary in the General Administration Department (GAD) was assigned charge of prestigious Revenue department keeping in view his impressive performance in the GAD.

“Singla handled the GAD efficiently and introduced series of reforms in the Department to benefit the common man for which he was rewarded by giving important Revenue Department,” the sources said.

Similarly, they said, Vijay Kumar Vidhuri took series of measures to streamline the Revenue Department and was given charge of important post of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

“Vidhuri introduced Revenue documents in three languages. He was also instrumental in devising Policy to put Revenue record Online,” the sources said.

As per the order, Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, holding additional charge of Smart Cities and proposed new Jammu/Srinagar Metropolitan Regional Development, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department will hold the charge of the post of Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, was transferred and posted as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, was appointed as Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir.

Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, shall also be Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Election Department.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, holding additional charge of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, was transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, on full time basis. Later, he was again given charge to Administrative Secretary Tourism Department. The fresh order was issued within minutes of the first order.

Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, holding additional charge of CEO, ERA & Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, relieving Zubair Ahmad, of the additional charge of the post. He shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Dr. Piyush Singla, Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department, was transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department.

Rakesh Minhas, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Managing Director, SIDCO. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Raman Kumar Kesar, Managing Director, SIDCO, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SICOP, was transferred and posted as Secretary in the Power Development Department.

Deepika Kumari Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Himayat, holding additional charge of Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Jal Shakti Department. She shall also hold the charge of the post of Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Special Secretary to the GOvernment, Jal Shakti Department, was transferred and posted as Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission.

Shabir Hussain Bhat, Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, was transferred and posted as Director, Rural Development, Kashmir.

Imam Din, Director, Rural Development, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Horticulture, Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation.

Rajneesh Gupta, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, has been transferred and posted as Chief Operating Officer, Himayat.

Shafat Sultan, Managing Director, J&K Horticulture, Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation, was transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration J&K Department for further posting.

Amit Vermani, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.