Winds of change blowing in region: Yadav

Solanki launches door to door campaign in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 5: AICC Secretary co-Incharge J&K affairs Manoj Yadav has claimed that a wave of change has started in Jammu region against BJP, which panicked BJP top brass to rush to Jammu in a vain bid to check the ongoing undercurrent.

Releasing ‘Nyaye Pattar’ (Guarantee Card) of Congress at a Press Conference here today, AICC secretary alongwith Congress candidate and working president Raman Bhalla, senior vice president and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, vice presidents Yogesh Sawhney, Ved Mahajan, DCC Jammu president Manmohan Singh and general secretary (Org) Narinder Gupta, Yadav said that AICC Incharge J&K Bharat Singh Solanki launched the door- to- door campaign in Gandhinagar Jammu today along with Congress candidate Raman Balla and other prominent leaders of the locality to distribute the Congress guarantee card to every house hold, in the morning and the response of the people was very encouraging and it indicates that the winds of change have started blowing against BJP in Jammu region.

Raman Bhalla hit out at the BJP for the betrayal of the people of Jammu region in every sphere as a result there is tremendous response to congress in both seats. He referred to the issues of refugees community and assured to fully support their demands. He said that every section of Jammu be it youth, farmers, traders, workers, women, are hard pressed and against the policies of the BJP Government and the failures of the local representatives to redress their grievances. He said that door to door campaign shall be intensified in all parts of the constituency to educate the masses. If Congress comes to power the salary of Anganwadi, Asha Workers will be doubled besides educated youth’ poor women will get one lakh per year, Bhalla added.

Ravinder Sharma said Congress has promised to restore Statehood to J&K immediately after coming to power in its manifesto apart from amending Schedule- VI for Ladakh. The ST populated areas would also get scheduled status which is a great significance to the Pir Panjal region.

The Congress party strongly criticized the exploitation of PoJK refugees who were denied the benefits of full package of 2014 besides only one seat against promise of 8 seats but now are being deprived of their right to sell their land. Entire Congress fully stands with the refugees/displaced community for their just demands, Sharma added.

Kapil Singh, Neeraj Gupta, Rajvir Singh, Michael Wazir and Jatin Raina were also present on the occasion.