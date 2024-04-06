Markram fifty helps SRH beat CSK by six wickets

HYDERABAD, Apr 5: Chennai Super Kings fluffed their lines during their batting innings and then were struck by a tornado named Abhishek Sharma whose 37 off 12 balls put Sunrisers Hyderabad on course of their comfortable six wicket victory against the defending champions in an IPL match here on Friday.

The SRH bowlers were very disciplined while restricting CSK to 165 for 5 in 20 overs with only 37 being scored off last five overs.

If 37 off last five was a poor effort from CSK, young southpaw Abhishek, who is having a great tournament, also scored 37 but off only 12 deliveries with four sixes to lay the platform.

Aiden Markram then anchored a run chase with a 36-ball 50 as SRH knocked off the runs in just 18.1 overs.

His 60-run stand with opener Travis Head (31 off 24 balls) for the second wicket in seven overs after Abhishek pummeled a listless Mukesh Chaudhary, playing his first game, for 27 runs. The match as a contest ended then and there as CSK lost two away matches on trot while SRH have now won both their home games.

CSK had a chance first up but Moeen Ali dropped Head off the second delivery bowled by Deepak Chahar.

After that it was mayhem as 23-year-old Abhishek hit two fours and three sixes off Mukesh, who was forced selection in absence of Mustafizur Rahaman, who has taken a one-match break to go home and submit his US visa application.

Playing his first competitive game after 16 months, Mukesh was all over the place in his only over and will again warm the benches from next game when Mustafizue comes back.

There was no let up from the Abhishek as he also hammered ‘IPL specialist’ Chahar for a boundary and a six in the third over but his pyrotechnics ended there as his lofted shot was taken by a diving Jadeja.

Head and Markram consolidated the innings without taking too many risks, reaching 78 for 1 after six overs. SRH brought up their 100 runs in the ninth over with Markram hitting a massive six off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja in the ninth over.

Head, the Impact Sub for T Natarajan, was out in the 10th over off Maheesh Theekshana but not before he added 60 runs with Markram. Pressure had eased out by then as SRH needed just 59 runs from the final 10 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Markram made his first fifty of the season in the 14th over as CSK bowlers toiled to get the wickets. But the South African batter who captained SRH last season got out in the same over bowled by compatriot Moeen Ali (2/23) who won an LBW review taken by SRH.(PTI)