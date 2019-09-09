WIN begins work on construction of second plant in Bengaluru

BENGALURU, Sept 9:The Aerospace business of Wipro

Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) on Monday said it has

commenced the construction of its second plant in the city,

which will house Aerostructure Machining and Surface Treatment

Lines for aerospace components and would employ about 300

people.

The company performed a ground-breaking ceremony for

the new plant in Aerospace Special Economic Zone at

Devanahalli here.

Spread over ten acres, the plant will come up in

phases, the company in a release said adding, in the first

phase, machining operations will start in the first quarter of

2020.

In the second, surface treatment lines for aerospace

components will commence by 2021, it said, adding that when

the new facility is fully operational, it would employ about

300 people.

The first plant, spread over seven acres, manufactures

hydraulic actuator parts for landing gears and engine cowl

opening systems, the company said.

Besides, the company manufactures aero structural

parts, it said, in January this year, the Wipro Aerospace

commenced deliveries to Boeing from this plant.

“We believe in building an integrated ecosystem for

precision flight-critical components and systems. This is

important to our success. Once the second plant becomes

operational, our facilities will be spread over 17 acres in

the SEZ in Devanahalli,” Wipro Infrastructure Engineering CEO

Pratik Kumar said.

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) set up the

aerospace business in 2013 as a solutions provider in

Actuators (Cylinder & Piston), Aerostructures, Machining,

Sheet Metal, Assembly and Testing.

“Over the years Wipro Aerospace has built its

capability in precision actuator and aerostructure parts. With

this expansion, we will be well positioned for assembly and

testing of actuators as well as critical landing system

structural assemblies,” Head of Aerospace Business in

IndiaSrinivas Devareddy said. (PTI)