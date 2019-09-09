WIN begins work on construction of second plant in Bengaluru

BENGALURU, Sept 9:The Aerospace business of Wipro
Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) on Monday said it has
commenced the construction of its second plant in the city,
which will house Aerostructure Machining and Surface Treatment
Lines for aerospace components and would employ about 300
people.
The company performed a ground-breaking ceremony for
the new plant in Aerospace Special Economic Zone at
Devanahalli here.
Spread over ten acres, the plant will come up in
phases, the company in a release said adding, in the first
phase, machining operations will start in the first quarter of
2020.
In the second, surface treatment lines for aerospace
components will commence by 2021, it said, adding that when
the new facility is fully operational, it would employ about
300 people.
The first plant, spread over seven acres, manufactures
hydraulic actuator parts for landing gears and engine cowl
opening systems, the company said.
Besides, the company manufactures aero structural
parts, it said, in January this year, the Wipro Aerospace
commenced deliveries to Boeing from this plant.
“We believe in building an integrated ecosystem for
precision flight-critical components and systems. This is
important to our success. Once the second plant becomes
operational, our facilities will be spread over 17 acres in
the SEZ in Devanahalli,” Wipro Infrastructure Engineering CEO
Pratik Kumar said.
Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) set up the
aerospace business in 2013 as a solutions provider in
Actuators (Cylinder & Piston), Aerostructures, Machining,
Sheet Metal, Assembly and Testing.
“Over the years Wipro Aerospace has built its
capability in precision actuator and aerostructure parts. With
this expansion, we will be well positioned for assembly and
testing of actuators as well as critical landing system
structural assemblies,” Head of Aerospace Business in
IndiaSrinivas Devareddy said. (PTI)
