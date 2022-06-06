Will root out terror, establish peace; take J&K to prosperity, development: Shah

Top BJP leaders from Delhi, J&K call on HM

Fresh spell of violence will be curbed effectively

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today assured a delegation of senior national and J&K BJP leaders that well coordinated joint search operations are being launched against the militants across the Kashmir valley to root out terrorism and establish peace in the Union Territory which is heading towards prosperity and development.

Shah said that massive development in Jammu and Kashmir post August 5, 2019 decisions hasn’t been digested by forces inimical to peace and prosperity of the UT and they have instigated targeted killings in the Valley but shortly security forces will gain complete control of the situation leading to establishment of peace.

These assurances were reportedly given by the Union Home Minister to a BJP delegation which called on him in New Delhi this morning.

The delegation include BL Santosh, BJP national general secretary (Organizations) Tarun Chug, national general secretary, Incharge Jammu and Kashmir, Ashish Sood, Sah Prabhari J&K, Ravinder Raina, UT president, Ashok Koul, UT general secretary (Organizations) and Sunil Sharma, general secretary and former Minister.

Insiders told the Excelsior that the meeting that lasted nearly an hour discussed entire gamut of Jammu and Kashmir situation especially with regard to recent surge in targeted killings of minority employees, brave Kashmiri police personnel and others besides political scenario in the Union Territory in the aftermath of submission of Delimitation Commission recommendations and exercise initiated by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for rationalization of Polling Stations which will be followed by Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls.

UT president Ravinder Raina gave detailed briefing to the Union Home Minister on situation prevailing after targeted killings and steps required by the Central as well as Jammu and Kashmir Governments to instil confidence among minority employees and nationalist local population among others.

Shah is understood to have assured the delegation that all security agencies will go all out against the militants and their sympathizers and the Central as well as J&K Governments are committed to root out militancy in the Kashmir valley to take UT on path of peace, prosperity and development.

“Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing unprecedented development since abrogation of special status of erstwhile State. Many new projects have come up and more or in the pipelines. Development is in full swing. The Centrally Sponsored Schemes are being implemented and monitored regularly,” Shah reportedly told the delegation and said all this is not being digested by certain forces within Jammu and Kashmir and across the border who don’t want J&K to see prospering.

However, he told the delegation, the Central and J&K Governments are committed to take all possible measures to curb the cycle of violence and ensure complete peace in the Union Territory. He added that terrorism, separatism and terror funding from abroad and within have already been controlled to maximum possible extent and remaining part of it will also be tackled by the security agencies.

He highlighted a number of welfare schemes for the people of Jammu and Kashmir including free ration and vaccines during Corona period, houses, toilets, LPG connections, health insurances and payment to farmers due to which the common man of UT like other parts of the country has been benefitting.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir have realized that terrorism is not good as it affects their lives, business, tourism etc. People want to live peaceful life. They are coming forward and helping in containing the terror,” the Home Minister is reported to have said in his conversation with the BJP delegation.

Sources said Shah could visit Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra starting June 30 for review of security arrangements. The annual pilgrimage in South Kashmir Himalayas this year will last 43 days from June 30 to August 11.

BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina is reported to have said that over three decades long terrorism is in its last leg and fading.

“To sustain terrorism, the militants are making their last ditch efforts to carry out targeted killings to scar the people but they will not succeed and the Government will give them crushing blow,” Raina said, adding the Centre and UT Governments are taking effective counter measures to end the killings.

Raina suggested that the Government should utilize services of experienced officers in police and civil administration in Jammu and Kashmir to completely end the violence.

It may be mentioned here that Amit Shah had reviewed security situation of Jammu and Kashmir in two high-level meetings in New Delhi on May 17 and June 3. During the meetings, arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra were also reviewed.