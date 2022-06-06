Dr Jitendra convenes joint meeting of all Administrative Training Institutes

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 6 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today convened a joint meeting attended by senior officials of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) and Central Training Institutes (CTIs) like Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and CBI Academy.

Addressing the participants in the meeting, the Minister proposed integrated training modules in governance for Central Training Institutions.

Dr. Jitendra Singh called upon the CTIs to prepare institutional interactive curriculum and come forward to involve other training institutions of the country in this endeavour.

Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed on specialised training faculty from different strata and inclusion of more women faculty members amongst other issues. He also floated the idea of having visiting resident professors for the institutes.

The Union Minister said that the CTIs should work with more cohesion and integrated approach in order to try to learn and benefit from each other’s expertise.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the era of generalisation is over and there is a need for a Role specific module and Panel to impart citizen-centric delivery mechanism, which is the core of all Governance Model. He also called for increased use of technology in learning and training modules.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s penchant for Governance Reforms, Dr Jitendra Singh added that in this transformation, CTIs have a huge role to play in training and shaping the officers for execution of the tasks throughout their careers.

Dwelling on the theme of Integration, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Indian Institute of Public Administration, IIPA has established a Mission-Karmayogi Resource Cell at IIPA and is working in close coordination with National Capacity Building Commission, LBSNAA and other central training institutions (CTIs).

The Minister assured all CTIs to look into the issues of shortage of faculty and at the same time advised them to become financially self-sustainable.

He said that the aim of “Mission Karmayogi” is to impart futuristic vision to civil services which could effectively determine the roadmap for next 25 years and shape the Century India of 2047.