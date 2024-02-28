Will Not Allow ‘Biggest Enemy’ Of J&K People Win In Kashmir Through Division Of Votes: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Feb 28: Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone on Wednesday said his party would not field its candidate from any Lok Sabha seat where it was unlikely to emerge victorious as it would lead to division of votes and help “the biggest enemy” of the people of the Union territory win.

Though Lone did not name any party, he was apparently referring to the National Conference.

Speaking to reporters here, Lone, who is the party candidate for north Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, said the party had not yet taken a call on fielding candidates on the remaining two constituencies in Kashmir Valley.

“We have not yet decided on the other two seats of Kashmir. If we feel that we can win from a seat, then we will field a candidate. If not, then we will not allow the biggest enemy of the people of J-K win by dividing the votes,” he said.

He said the parliamentary elections, due in April-May, were an opportunity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the right candidates and parties.

“Finally, people are getting an opportunity to vote after what happened in 2019 and people will decide who will win or lose. The ball is in the court of the people, they will decide now, let us leave it to them,” he said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcation of the state nearly four years ago.

Lone, an erstwhile Hurriyat Conference leader, jumped into the electoral fray in early 2010s. The party had fielded several candidates in the last local body polls. However, it failed to win in most places as its influence is restricted to certain pockets in north Kashmir, including Kupwara and Handwara. (Agencies)