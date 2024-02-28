Illegally Constructed Structure Demolished, State Land Retrieved In Birpur: DC Samba

‘Operator of illegal de-addiction centre detained under PSA’

SAMBA, Feb 28: Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Abhishek Sharma today said that the administration with the help of police would continue its drive against the illegal constructions on the state land and drug peddlers/ smugglers in the Samba District.

Addressing a press conference here at the district headquarters, Abhishek Sharma, who was accompanied by SSP Samba, Vinay Kumar Sharma, said that the administration has taken strict action against the encroachers of state land in the District.

Under this mission to retrieve the state land from the encroachers, he said that the administration has retrieved one kanal and 12 marla of state land (Khasra number 94) in village Birpur, Tehsil Bari Brahmana during a drive that was conducted following proper verification on the ground with the assistance of the local police.

He further stated that the land was retrieved after demolishing the structure which was constructed on 9 marla of encroached land.

Meanwhile, he said that an unauthorized de-addiction centre was being operated in a building constructed on the state land. “The illegal de-addiction centre has been sealed and an FIR in this regard has been registered at the concerned police station.”

He said that 17 FIRs have already been registered in 11 police stations against the person namely Kapil Sharma who was operating the illegal de-addiction centre.

He said that the administration and police have taken a tough stance over the illegal activities, and therefore, the accused person has presently been detained under Public Safety Act (PSA).