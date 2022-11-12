Will hire best lawyers to fight in SC for restoration of Articles 370, 35A: Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Nov 12: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said the party will hire the country’s best lawyers to fight in the Supreme Court for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.

Addressing a public meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium here, Bukhari also demanded that Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood be restored.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked the special status granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

It also abrogated Article 35A which allowed the state to define its permanent residents.

“We cannot restore Articles 370 and 35A on our own. The issue is in the Supreme Court and I promise you we will hire the best lawyers of the country to fight for their restoration even if we have to spend crores of rupees,” Bukhari told the gathering.

“Our state, as it existed on August 5, 2019 (before the Centre’s decision), should be restored. This is what the people want. They want me to take this up with the prime minister and the home minister,” he said.

Bukhari further said the JKAP will constitute a team that will visit various jails in Jammu and Kashmir and outside to collect details about youths languishing there and the cases against them.

Then, he said, the JKAP will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and seek the release of these youths.

“We want an opportunity for them to start their lives afresh,” he said.

Bukhari appealed to the people to support him to start a “new politics” which has no place for violence and discrimination. (Agencies)