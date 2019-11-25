Will ensure no MLA loses membership for voting against BJP: Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday night told a gathering of MLAs that he would personally ensure that none of them loses membership for voting against the BJP during floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Pawar addressed a joint meeting of 162 MLAs of ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress at a

five-star hotel in Mumbai.

“A misinformation is being spread that Ajit Pawar is the NCP’s legislature party leader who would issue a whip to all (NCP) MLAs to vote for the BJP (in floor test). It is being said that whoever defies the whip would lose his membership of the House,” Pawar said. (AGENCIES)