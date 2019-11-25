4 held with grenade in Baramulla

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR: Four people were arrested on Monday after one of them allegedly threatened youths filing applications for special police officers examination in Baramulla district, an official said on Monday.
The man who threatened youths was held near the railway station in the north Kashmir district. On his disclosure, his three associates were also arrested.
Police said they recovered a live grenade from his possession and further investigation is on. (AGENCIES)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR