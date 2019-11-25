SRINAGAR: Four people were arrested on Monday after one of them allegedly threatened youths filing applications for special police officers examination in Baramulla district, an official said on Monday.
The man who threatened youths was held near the railway station in the north Kashmir district. On his disclosure, his three associates were also arrested.
Police said they recovered a live grenade from his possession and further investigation is on. (AGENCIES)
4 held with grenade in Baramulla
SRINAGAR: Four people were arrested on Monday after one of them allegedly threatened youths filing applications for special police officers examination in Baramulla district, an official said on Monday.
Editorial
Disposal of old court cases
Passenger boat services in Surinsar lake
Safety audit of old bridges
Make payments to SSI units
SRO 202 needs thorough review
Whither Jammu Ropeway Project?