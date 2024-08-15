Will create 75,000 new medical seats in next 5 years: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said 75,000 more medical seats will be created in the next five years.Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, Modi said that even today, children, mostly belonging to the middle class, are going abroad for medical education. They spend “lakhs and crores” on medical education abroad, he said.

“In the last 10 years we have increased the medical seats to nearly 1 lakh,” Modi said.

“Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them.

“So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years,” Modi stated. (Agencies)