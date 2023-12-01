Will Continue To Struggle For Restoration Of Identity, Constitutional Rights Of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 30: National Conference President and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah reiterated on Thursday that his party will continue its fight for the restoration of the identity and constitutional rights of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing party functionaries and workers here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha in Srinagar on Thursday, Farooq said, “J&K does not deserve pettiness. It needs wisdom and statesmanship. There are forces whose sole agenda is to dilute our identity. Unfortunately, such forces are inimical to the identity of our region and are using their local henchmen to pursue their agenda.”

He said the mushrooming of political outfits in the valley is also suggestive of the nefarious agenda of such forces, as they want to demean and divide the voice of our people.

“We won’t allow them a walkover. NC, being a single-minded assertion of J&K people’s identity, will continue to guard our people’s rights, their identity, and their pluralistic ethos, ‘ Farooq said.

He said that at no point will we give up our just struggle for the protection of our unique and historical identity. We will fulfill the promises and pledges given to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will not retrace from them, even at the cost of our lives, he added.

Referring to the administrative discomfort and challenges suffered by J&K people in the wake of the absence of a democratic government, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that “there is a government in place that sans accountability.”

He said people are enduring power outages of up to 16 hours a day. The dire situation has cast a shadow over daily life, especially as the temperature has dropped to sub-zero levels, making things more difficult.

Farooq said “the population is not seeking free rations. Instead, they are demanding adequate rations. Surviving on a mere five kilograms of ration per head is simply not possible for our people.’ (AGENCIES)