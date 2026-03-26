Will Be Forced To Shut Petrol Pumps If People Don’t Stop Camping Outside Them: CM Omar Abdullah

JAMMU, Mar 26: Warning people to refrain from panicking or crowding petrol pumps, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said reiterated that there is no shortage of fuel, LPG or essential commodities and said he was attending a meeting with the prime minister on the matter.

“My earnest request is that people stop camping outside petrol pumps. If this situation continues, I may be forced to shut all petrol pumps for the next few days until this cycle of rumours stop,” he said on Thursday.

Abdullah said unnecessary crowding at fuel stations, despite official assurances, would only worsen the situation.

“If people keep gathering outside petrol pumps based on rumours, it will unnecessarily create problems where none exist,” he said, reacting to long queues outside petrol pumps.

On Pakistan positioning itself as a potential mediator in the US-Israel conflict with Iran, Abdullah said any effort that helps end the war should not be opposed.

“The prime minister has scheduled an online meeting tomorrow at 6:30 pm, in which I will also have the opportunity to participate. It will specifically discuss the situation in Iran and neighbouring regions and what additional steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, especially if the conflict continues,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact on Friday with the chief ministers of all states, barring those which are going to polls, to review their preparedness and plans in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

Abdullah, who inaugurated the Jammu Marathon Expo here, warned that continued hoarding behaviour may force authorities to shut fuel stations temporarily.

“As of now, there is no shortage of anything—whether it is fuel, LPG, or other essential items,” Abdullah said, adding that the government has reviewed the situation thoroughly and found no need for rationing or restrictions.

Expressing concern over panic buying triggered by social media rumours, Abdullah said such behaviour could itself create artificial shortages.

“It is regrettable that when the government speaks, no one listens, but everyone believes rumours,” he said. “In a recent review meeting, it was clearly decided that there is currently no shortage of diesel, petrol or LPG cylinders, and no directive has been issued anywhere to reduce consumption.” On Pakistan positioning itself as a potential mediator in the West Asia conflict, Abdullah said any effort that helps end the war should not be opposed.

“If Pakistan plays a role in ending the war, why should you or I object?” he said. “If they have good relations with both Israel and Iran, and if dialogue through them helps stop the war, then I do not think anyone should have any objection.” He added that what matters most is an early end to hostilities and stability in the region.

“For now, I want to assure everyone that there is no shortage of petroleum products across the country, and there should not be any shortage,” the chief minister said.