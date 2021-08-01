Will be a voice of moderation, says India as it takes over UNSC presidency

NEW DELHI, Aug 1:

India on Sunday took over the Presidency of UN Security Council for the month of August and said it looks forward to work productively with the other members, and will always act as a “voice of moderation” on the global stage.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a tweet, said that India will look forward to work productively with the other members. “India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law,” he averred.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi termed it as a momentous day for India. “A momentous day! India takes over the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August. A world view anchored in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” the spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

France and Russia, too, expressed similar sentiments and congratulated India on the occasion.

“Delighted that India is today taking over UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today’s many ongoing crises, tweeted Emmanuel Lenain, the Ambassador of France to India.

The Russian Ambassador, Nikolay Kudashev, said he is truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism. “Expecting fruitful and effective work. Wishing many happy returns and all the success!,” the envoy tweeted.

Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, delighted over the development, said that an Indian Prime Minister may perhaps preside, albeit virtually, a Council meeting for the first time on August 9, 2021.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri, a former Permanent Representative of India to the UN, shared moments of 2011 when India had last assumed presidency of the UNSC.

“I was privileged to preside over the horseshoe. We specifically cautioned against ‘use of force’ in Libya and failure to act in Syria. Results are staring us in the face and continue to haunt the UNSC,” the Minister tweeted.

(UNI)