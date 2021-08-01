Haryana boxers clinch 10 Gold medals at 4th Junior girls national C’ship

SONIPAT, Aug 1: Haryana boxers signed off their campaign with 10 gold, while Maharashtra finished second with eight medals at the fourth junior girls national championships here on Sunday.

With a total of 13 medals, including three silver, Haryana also emerged as the top team at the championships and extended their domination in the domestic boxing circuit.

Earlier last week, Haryana had bagged No.1 spot at the 4th youth women’s boxing national championships.

Muskan (46kg) set the tone for the defending champions as she outperformed Jharkhand’s Annu and secured an easy 4-0 victory in the first final of the day.

Mahi Raghav also lived up to the expectations and defeated her opponent Arshdeep Kaur quite comfortably with a unanimous decision.

Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (80kg) and Kirti (+80kg) were the other Haryana girls to win gold medals in their respective categories.

However, Haryana’s three other girls — Neha (50kg), Kanishka Maan (60kg), Saneha (66kg) — suffered defeats in the gold medal matches of their respective categories and had to settle for silver medals.

Maharashtra’s Devika Ghorpade secured a gold medal by defeating Haryana’s Neha in the 50kg final.

With eight medals, including one gold, two silver and five bronze, Maharashtra finished their campaign in second position.

Delhi secured third spot with four medals — one gold, two silver and one bronze.

Yogini Patil (52kg) and Kanchan Suranse (+80kg) claimed silver medals for Maharashtra, while Sidra Shaikh (46kg), Srushti Raskar (57kg), Swapna Chavan (60kg), Aditi Sharma (66kg) and Rutuja Thombare (80kg) returned with bronze medals.

More than 200 boxers from across the country participated in the championships. (PTI)