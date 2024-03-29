Widespread Rains Lash Kashmir, More In Offing: MeT

Srinagar, Mar 29: Jammu and Kashmir recorded widespread overnight rains, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said on Friday.

The MeT predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rain and snow over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 48 hours.

Kashmir Plains, including Srinagar, were lashed by intermittent light to moderate rains during the past 24 hours, resulting in a considerable drop in temperature.

As per the MeT data, Srinagar received 25.2mm of rainfall, Qazigund 13.0mm, Pahalgam 17.8mm, Kupwara 8.9mm, Kokernag 11.0mm, and Gulmarg 17.6mm during the past 24 hours until Friday morning.

MeT said the erratic weather may also cause disruptions in surface transport over important passes. Travellers and tourists have been advised to plan their trip accordingly, particularly during March 30.

It has also advised farmers to suspend farm operations until March 31.

There is a possibility of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones during the above period. Thunderstorms and lighting activity, with the possibility of hailstorms and gusty winds, can also occur during the next two days.

Kashmir Weather, an independent weather forecaster, said Tulial and Gurez valleys in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district received a fresh light snowfall overnight.

The night temperature in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley dropped due to rains, but stayed above normal, while the day temperature also witnessed a drop but also stayed above normal on the previous day.

Srinagar had a low of 8.2°C against the 9.8°C recorded during the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday. It was 2.1°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

The tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district settled at 5.0°C for the second consecutive day on Friday, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district had a low of 0.4°C against the 2.0°C recorded a day ago, the MeT office said. (AGENCIES)