Widespread Light To Moderate Rain During Next 48 Hrs Over J&K: MeT

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 11: Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Thursday predicted widespread light to moderate rain during the next 48 hours over Jammu and Kashmir.

The MeT office said there is a possibility of scattered light rain on April 12 and widespread light to moderate rain on April 13.

On April 13–14, the weather generally remains cloudy, with light to moderate rain or snow (over higher reaches) in many places and thunder, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds in a few places.

Few plains and higher reaches may receive heavy rain or snow during April 13 and 14, while from April 15–17 there are chances of light rain or snow (over higher reaches) at a few places, the MeT office said.

The erratic weather may cause a temporary disruption of surface transportation over a few higher reaches during April 13–14.

Some low lying areas are likely to get waterlogged due to erratic weather conditions, while there is a possibility of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones that can disrupt the traffic movement on important highways.

Farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations during the period.

Barring Qazigun and Gulmarg, the nighttime temperature improved in other weather stations in the Kashmir valley. Srinagar had a low of 8.9 degree Celsius recorded during the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday. It was 1.3 degree Celsius above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 4.5 degree Celsius and Gulmarg 0.6 degree Celsius, and it was 0.9 degree Celsius below normal for the ski resort of north Kashmir on Thursday, the MeT office said.