Aries : Ganesha is very impressed with you today for the way you handle your relationships. You will indulge in some furtive activity today. Ganesha warns you to be cautious about getting caught up in a fix where you have to shell out money.

Taurus : You might wake up yawning and keep yawning throughout today as lethargy gets the better of you. You may end up spending your day with loved ones, relaxing, while your wallet stresses out. New projects will wait in the shadow of your procrastination, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini : You will be bound by the bonds of love with your friends today. Deep introspection will provide the much-needed balm to your fragile state of mind. You need to keep your temper in check, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Sheer work pressure and bur-den of others’ work. Yet you will excel. In business, rivals and competitors will fail in their tactics.

Leo : Rise and shine! There is a very bright chance that today will be one of those super energetic and enthusiastic days. Ganesha predicts you will have a great time socialising with neighbours, friends and relatives. Also, you may end up spending a small fortune in trying to please your sweetheart. Since it is such a good day for social occasions, indulge in it. Also, delay the start of any new project or work today, advises Ganesha.

Virgo : Your new appellation today could well be heart-break kid. Your expenses will overshoot the savings that you have made. You can expect conjugal bliss to bloom. Ganesha advises you to strengthen your bonding with the best, or rather, your spouse to lead a happier life.

Libra : Ganesha says today will be a lucky day for you. You will make all efforts possible to please the person you love. You will pay special attention to your appearance and try to change your personality and attitude. There are chances of new romantic relationships developing for those looking for love.

Scorpio : Ganesha foresees that you may not be at the best of your health as agitation and irritation create pressure on your physical being. Watch your temper and tongue, or a critical situation may take an ugly turn. Keep away from unnecessary discussion with peers or colleagues. By the end of the day, you may ponder upon the problems and would be wise enough to arrive at solutions.

Sagittarius : The day has to offer you a good mixture of work and fun, says Ganesha. Feeling protective about your loved ones, you are ready to fulfil all their needs and demands. An action-packed day at office with meetings lined-up for you. This forces you to unwind in a luxurious way as you plan a family outing or a quick visit to salon for relaxation. Not to forget, everything comes with a price-tag!

Capricorn : The backbreaking work that you’ve been doing can drench out all your energy today. But, you’ll still be able to cross the finishing line and successfully complete your projects, marks Ganesha. The support and cooperation of your family and friends will be like an oxygen mask for you, as they will understand the hardships you’ve been facing.

Aquarius : Legal matters have given you those wrinkles on the forehead, and you have kept your fingers crossed for a favourable decision. Today, the wait will finally be over as you will receive a positive result. You will want celebrate the moment and spend time family. Plan a small vacation or go for some hobby classes to rejuvenate your mind, suggests Ganesha.

Pisces : Do not cry over spilt milk, advises Ganesha. What is lost is lost and do lot let the grief of your past failures and losses overcome your determination for future endeavors. It is a great day for you to play host and you should take advantage of this. Plan a dinner and invite over some close friends or loved ones, their company and contacts may do you good in the coming days.