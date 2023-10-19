Why the Cricket Big Bash League Has the Best Tournament Format in World Sport

The Big Bash League, commonly refereed to as the BBL, is an Australian men’s professional club Twenty20 cricket league, which was established in 2011 by Cricket Australia . With the first edition taking place in 2011/12, the tournament currently consists of eight city-based franchises as opposed to the six state team that previously featured.

It is fair to say, regardless of the sport, some tournaments posses something so special that they border on the unexplainable. Sometimes this is to do with the frequency, sometimes it is down to the quality. Other factors such as the location, the prestige, the reward and the history all naturally play their part. When it comes to the Big Bash League, it is most certainly in the category of the world’s most exciting sports tournaments. With that in mind, we have put this article together to provide you with an insight into what makes the BBL the best tournament format in world sport. Big words, we know! So, without further ado, let’s dive in…

What is the Big Bash League?

The tournament runs from December to February of the following year, during which an action packed group round, 4 play-offs and the Big Bash final itself takes place. Out of the eight aforementioned teams in the tournament, six have won the title at least once. This perfectly illustrates how competitive and entertaining the BBL is on a yearly basis.

In the tournament’s relatively short history, The Perth Scorchers are the most successful team. In addition to them, The Sydney Sixers, the Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder have all got their hands on the trophy at least once.

The Format

Played over two weeks, the five match final series guarantees a double chance for the two teams who finished 1st and 2nd in the regular season. To kick things off, these two teams face off in The Qualifier with the winner going directly to the grand final. However, all is not lost for the loser, as they receive a second chance, hosting The Challenger in week two.

It’s win or bust in The Eliminator in which the 4th and 5th placed teams compete. The winner progresses to the knockout stages, and the loser is sent home. The 3rd placed team will then play the winner of The Eliminator, the victor of which goes on to play the loser of The Qualifier to determine who will get the final spot in the BBL final. The winner of The Qualifier is given home advantage in the final, making for a mouth savouring event.

The Final Word

This format rewards teams’ performance in the regular season and gives the two best teams the opportunity to still make the final even if they lose one of the final series games. It has the best of both worlds, adding an element of drama that other sports tournaments around the world could, and should, learn from. Thank you Big Bash League!

