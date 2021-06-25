‘Why no large-scale testing to prevent spread of Delta plus variant of COVID-19?’ asks Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the Centre why large-scale testing is not being done to check and prevent the spread of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 and sought to know the effectiveness of vaccines against it.

”Questions to the Modi government on Delta plus variant: Why is testing not being done on a large scale to check and prevent it? How effective are the vaccines against it and when will complete information be available? What is the plan to control it in the third wave of the virus,” the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

Delta Plus is a variant of COVID-19 identified by experts and which is said to be more infectious. Several studies are underway on the mutant variant.

However, according to the Union Health Ministry, INSACOG has informed that the Delta Plus Variant is currently a “Variant of Concern (VOC)” and it has characteristics of increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Most of the COVID-19 cases of the mutant variant in India have been found are from Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. The health ministry has advised to ramp up containment measures in the affected districts of the above-mentioned states.

This variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant and its severity is still unknown. (Agency)