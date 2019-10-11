Why did Cong malign India? Irani asks Rahul on Labour J&K meet

MUMBAI: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his party’s United Kingdom unit meeting Labour Party leaders there and discussing Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare taunted that Gandhi had become a “problem for his own party”.

Irani, who had defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said he would be given a befitting reply by the people of Maharashtra in the October 21 Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, Irani termed Gandhi’s loss from Amethi as the people’s answer to his support for the “tukde tukde gang” (nation-breaking forces) of the JNU.

“Now he will get an answer in Maharashtra too. If he is coming to the state to campaign for elections, he should answer why the Congress visited UK to discuss the Kashmir issue and malign the country,” she said. (AGENCIES)