WHO: Study finds 4 drugs have little to no effect on COVID

GENEVA: The UN health agency says the world’s largest randomised trial of COVID-19 treatments found “conclusive evidence” that remdesivir, a drug used to treat US President Donald Trump when he fell ill, has little or no effect on severe cases.

The World Health Organisation announced Friday the long-awaited results of its six-month “Solidarity Therapeutics Trial” that endeavored to see if existing drugs might have an effect on the coronavirus.

The study, which was not peer-reviewed, found that four treatments tested – remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon – had “ little or no effect” on whether or not patients died within about a month or whether hospitalised patients recovered. (AGENCIS)