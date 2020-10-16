Terrorism from Pak continues, making it very hard to conduct normal relations with them: Jaishankar

NEW YORK: Terrorism remains publicly acknowledged by the Pakistan Government as a policy that they justify, making it very hard to conduct normal relations with it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Speaking during an online event hosted by the Asia Society, Jaishankar said, “In terms of your… question, how are we with Pakistan. Well, I am afraid we’re still at the, if not the perennial issues, at least the long-lasting ones, which is terrorism from Pakistan continues.”

“Terrorism from Pakistan remains publicly acknowledged by their Government as a policy that they are justifying. So it makes it very hard to conduct normal relations with them,” Jaishankar said. (AGENCIES)