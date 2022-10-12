White Knight Corps organises GOCs’ conclave

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: The White Knight Corps of Indian Army responsible for the defence of Jammu Region is celebrating 50 years of its service to the Nation.

The Corps has an illustrious history of distinguishing itself in operations carried against Pakistan and in eliminating terrorism from the region.

To commemorate its Golden Jubilee, a GOCs’ Conclave has been organised as part of celebratory events over next couple of days. Former General Officers Commanding of the Corps have also arrived in Nagrota for the same.

Prior to commencement of the celebrations Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC alongwith former senior Army Officers in a solemn ceremony laid wreath at the Shaurya Sthal in Nagrota. This was followed by planting of saplings.

Later in the evening, an entertaining musical event was organized for all troops and their family members.