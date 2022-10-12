J&K witnessing era of peace & development: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 12: Terming the last eight years of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi led Government as ‘the era of peace, prosperity and development’ Member Parliament Er Gulam Ali Khatana today said that during this brief period Government has succeeded in resolving very significant but complex issues within the country.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid strides in peace and development under the stewardship of PM Narendra Modi and there is no dearth of funds for the same. He said that BJP believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and he would raise the issue concerning the people of the area including road connectivity, power and drinking water etc.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Gujjar Basti (Kot Punnu) here, Khatana said that Modi Government has focused on resolving the controversial and complicated issues including neutering of Article 370, granting political reservation to Gujjars & STs of J&K which were kept lingering for decades by previous governments for their political exploitation. It needed guts to address to the issues, he added.

This Government has re-devised the social welfare system in India so that benefits of the social welfare schemes for the poor and the needy reach the common man without corruption and mismanagement, Khatana asserted.

“During the past seven decades, we, within J&K were fed with slogans only while people were deprived of the real development and opportunities for economic growth, said Khatana adding now the focus of the Modi Government is the last man in the row.

Earlier Ali Mohd Chechi, prominent Gujjar leader raised the issue of landless tribals, rates of milk and milk products, road connectivity to Gujjar Bastis, water and power connection etc with Khatana who assured that as member Rajya Sabha, he would raise the voice of the Pasmanda Samaj with the concerned quarters and would leave no stone unturned to raise their voice.